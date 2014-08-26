Virginia & DC Catering Company, Saint Germain Catering Proud to Announce New, Updated Branding and Website

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Saint Germain Catering, a professional business and event catering company, recently announced the launch of their new website and new branding. With an entirely restructured layout, color scheme and new logo, the company hopes to usher in a renewed commitment to offering excellent catering service to the DC and surrounding areas. The changes in the site provided the Saint Germain Catering team an opportunity to revisit menu options, rework layout, and confirm the production of useful content and efficient access to their products. The new website and new branding were designed and managed by Unison.



The new Saint Germain Catering home page has been reworked to create a cohesive, beautiful layout which provides easy access to all of the most popular points on the website as a whole. This creates a central hub for news items, current specials, updated blog posts, and links to related social media accounts.



Visit the new website at: www.saintgermaincatering.com



You can view our new video at: http://youtu.be/9mMu5HjpcJc



“The home page is the core of the new website,” says Sarah Miller, Vice President of Saint Germain Catering. “It links the numerous aspects of the site together, creating a big picture overview of the uses available from the website. It’s also a quick update on all things Saint Germain. It needed to be eye-catching but still functional, and we feel that that has been accomplished in this new design.”



The company has included an extensive menu webpage which lists a comprehensive selection of the foods available for a variety of meals and events. Some of the more notable options currently available are summer picnic or barbeque style meals, soups, chilies, and stews, traditional to a la carte breakfast options, various lunch choices, desserts (including Saint Germain Catering’s notable cupcakes), and a link to the full menu in PDF format. Each item has a listed price per plate and any order requirements, such as a minimum number of plates to be ordered for a particular dish. The page also subtotals combined food orders and offers an online checkout option.



The new Saint Germain Catering website also provides a page specifically for its event services. This page serves to inform potential customers of the different types of events they cater for (including business picnics, weddings, funerals, bar/bat mitzvahs, birthdays, and more), the services provided for such events, from arrangements to staffing, and management options for every aspect of the event.



“Our catering is a full service affair,” says Miller, “offering management and direction for every detail of a Saint Germain catered event. The new Event Services webpage provides in depth information on all the options available for a full service catered event.”



Saint Germain Catering offers an incentive program, Earn Rewards, which is included in the new website layout. The rewards page of the new site includes information regarding the number of points per dollar spent, as well as per referral. This is also where customers can see the rewards by point amount, which include gift cards to Amazon or Starbucks, additional Saint Germain foods, or a donation to a specified charity.



“Saint Germain Catering has always been devoted to giving financial aid to others, and we want the tradition of charity to continue with the launch of the new site,” says Miller. “The new website offers us an opportunity to initiate renewed interest not only in our services, but also in donating to charities.”



A new and exciting aspect to the website is a mobile website and app, designed to allow customers to visit their website and order online at any time of the day from any mobile device. “We’re integrating technology into our very business model by allow people to place an order for catering at any time, in any place,” says Miller. “They’ll have 24/7 access to review and order directly from their smartphone or tablet. This simple yet powerful technological addition gives our customers immense flexibility and ease of use. It’s yet another way we’re making life a little easier and a lot tastier for our clients.”



To see the new website, please visit: SaintGermainCatering.com



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1999, Saint Germain Catering, a woman-owned business, has served the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with excellent, high quality dishes and catering for a wide variety of events including: weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, business lunches, and more. With professional service, talented staff, and great attention to details, Saint Germain Catering can provide the perfect catering for any event. In addition, Saint Germain Catering supports local organizations and regularly donates to charitable causes, such as support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research.



Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.