Virginia Digital Marketing Company, RevBuilders Marketing Selected by Home Improvement Company for SEO Services

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --Northern Virginia-based digital marketing company RevBuilders Marketing is proud to announce their recent ongoing SEO marketing contract with home renovators Home Services Unlimited, LLC.



SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, marketing involves helping a website to rank higher in search engine results for researched keywords that their potential clients are using. SEO marketing involves a number of tasks, including keyword research (and possibly content revision or addition to include keywords), meta description updates, code inspection to make sure search engines are reading the website correctly, and so forth, to name a few.



Home Services Unlimited has been performing basement refinishing, bathroom remodeling, and more for over 30 years. A licensed, insured, bonded and an EPA Certified Renovator, Home Services Unlimited serves the Northern Virginia area, including counties such as Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington, Alexandria, and Fauquier. While they have been doing well, Home Services Unlimited turned to RevBuilders Marketing to help get the word out to potential clients even more, including helping their website to rank for researched keywords applicable to specific cities.



RevBuilders Marketing is excited to work with Home Services Unlimited. “They’re a great company that’s been serving clients for over thirty years, and I know that we our SEO marketing efforts will aid potential clients in finding them,” says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “Lead generation can be hard when you’re trying to focus on helping your clients, and that’s where RevBuilders can help.”



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client. Visit RevBuilders Marketing: Virginia Web Design, Virginia SEO Company & Virginia Digital Marketing Company



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau.