Virginia Digital Marketing Company RevBuilders to Design New Ad Campaign for Law Firm

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --Digital marketing company, RevBuilders Marketing is excited to announce the new contract with Mark B. Williams & Associates, PLC law firm, to create a new ad design.



Mark B. Williams & Associates, LPC is a Warrenton law firm, specializing in divorce and family law, criminal defense, traffic violations, DUI defense, civil and business law, wills and trusts, as well as personal injury cases. They have been operating for over 20 years, providing their clients with the type of knowledge and courtroom experience that can lead only to results. There are a lot of choices available for law firms, so when it came to designing an ad that would catch the public's attention, Mark B. Williams & Associates came to RevBuilders Marketing.



"Ads are crucial element of any company's promotional message. After all, ads are in many cases the first connection with the company that a possible client may make." Said Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. "For this reason, a redesign must be flawless and memorable, so that a company may move up in possible clients' top-of-mind choice set, and that is what we at RevBuilders can offer our clients."



About RevBuilders Marketing

RevBuilders Marketing has been operating for over 10 years, bringing successful digital solutions to their clients marketing problems. Located in Gainesville, Va., they provide full-service digital marketing services, such as; Marketing Automation, Web Design, Paid Search Management, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Brand Identity Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing.



For more information about how RevBuilders can help their clients create successful personalized marketing strategies, please visit http://www.revbuilders.com



About Mark B. Williams & Associates, LPC

Mark B. Williams & Associates has been operating in Warrenton, Va., since 1990. They have provided excellent experiences for their clients in the areas of family law, civil and business law, criminal defense, traffic violations, DUI defense, wills and trusts, and personal injury lawsuits. Their attorneys have been able to provide their clients with the kind of strong results that can only come with a right attitude, copious amounts of legal experience, and knowledge.



For more information about Mark B. Williams & Associates LPC, please visit http://www.markbwilliams.com