Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Trade Show A Huge Success For Engine Bay Floors

Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2011 -- The recently concluded Virginia Fire Chiefs Association 2011 Mid-Atlantic Expo & Symposium held in Virginia Beach February 25-26, 2011 was a huge success for Engine Bay Floors. Engine Bay Floors is a Pennsylvania based epoxy flooring contractor serving the fire, rescue and EMS communities all over the country.



“We had record turn-out in regards to the number of booth visitors and viable opportunities to provide pricing for our goods and services. We are very encouraged” reports Sales and Marketing Director M. Joseph DeCaprio. “Based solely on our booth visitors and those looking for quotations, it seems the economy has turned; there was a genuine optimism regarding the future that was not there during last year’s show.”



In addition to Virginia, attendees came from all surrounding states and as far away as Florida, Texas and Minnesota. The 2-day show delivered a steady stream of potential and current customers. “It was great to see all the new people but actually more rewarding to see all of our friends / current customers” Reports Mr. DeCaprio.



“It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our epoxy flooring installation teams when our current customers explain how satisfied they are with their floor and if given the option to do it all over again, they would all hire Engine Bay Floors to complete their epoxy flooring installation.”



Engine Bay Floors, a division of Concrete Restoration Inc., is a leading provider of epoxy flooring solutions for the Fire, Rescue and EMS community. They service accounts throughout the USA and Canada. For more information contact Mike DeCaprio at mjd@enginebayfloors.com.

