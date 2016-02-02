McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --Virginia's premiere event staffing, planning, and production company, THE A, is hosting an intimate luxury bridal show February 20, 2016. Called "The A Bridal Show," the event will showcase the area's fine wedding pros, hand selected by THE A.



"We wanted to bring together the best wedding photographers, coordinators, DJs, cuisines and more at one of the best venues in the area," said Abla Doku, THE A representative. "Our Bridal Show will showcase the most unforgettable decadent desserts and cakes in the Washington D.C. metro area. There will even be live PhotoShoots and DJ auditioning."



Designed to cover every part of planning a wedding, THE A Bridal Show will bring together all components necessary for putting on the most memorable bridal event.



"We want brides and everyone interested to come join us for an afternoon of appreciating all of the amazing food and wedding production capabilities in the area," said Abla Doku. "Come experience Washington's newest and most distinctive rooftop venue: The Capitol View at 400. You don't want to miss the $25,000 in coupons and prize giveaways!"



Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with high-end wedding planners and coordinators during the course of the event to be hosted at the Capitol View at 400 on Saturday, February 20th, THE A Bridal Show will run from 12 noon to 4pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door.



#theabridalshow



To buy tickets or learn more about THE A BRIDAL SHOW, visit: http://theabridalshow.com