Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Dynamics Physical Therapy is seeking a compassionate, results driven physical therapist to join their physical therapy practice. This physical therapist owned and operated practice focuses on providing above standard care for those suffering from an injury or chronic pain-driven illnesses. Returning a positive outlook and better quality of life for their patients is a main goal for each and every patient, regardless of the severity of their injury or illness.



The right individual will have experience in outpatient physical therapy care. This individual should also have a specific area of expertise and proper education credentials including advanced certifications. Interested individuals should have experience with technological advancements to provide the most beneficial care for our patients possible.



We provide customized rehabilitation programs for all of our patients and expect our physical therapists to devise a treatment plan that helps patients progress and improve at a reasonable pace. Patience is a virtue, and it is something that a physical therapist must possess as each patient has individual limitations and pain thresholds that must be taken into consideration.



Benefits and Compensation



We offer our full time physical therapists a continued education allowance. Our full time therapists also receive three full weeks of paid vacation and paid holidays. Health insurance and dental insurance plans are also available.



Those with ample credentials should forward a resume and cover letter to dynamicspt2@aol.com to express their interest in joining our practice. Potential candidates can view information about this physical therapy practice on their website at http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com



Additional inquiries regarding the position, benefits associated with the position and general questions regarding pre-requisites should also inquire via email.



Contact:

Name: Sherri

Email Address: Dynamicspt2@aol.com

http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com