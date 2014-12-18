Virginia Physical Therapy Company Dynamics Physical Therapy Congratulates Dr. Karen Jensen-Vick on Receiving Her Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy (COMT)

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --Dynamics Physical Therapy, an outpatient physical therapy clinic operating out of three locations in the Northern Virginia area, has always stated that excellence in their therapists is a priority. In October, a second therapist on their staff earned her Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy (COMT). Dr. Karen Jensen-Vick works in the Herndon office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and recently joined the exclusive ranks of therapists with their COMT, a well-known advanced physical therapy certification. In fact, only 675 therapists have earned the highly regarded COMT.



With Dr. Jensen-Vick earning her COMT, Dynamics Physical Therapy can now boast two therapists with the COMT on staff. The other Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist, Dr. David Sahley, works on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the Herndon office. This means that the Herndon office now has a COMT staff member in the office every day of the work week.



In addition to her COMT, Dr. Jensen-Vick is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). Within the APTA, she is a member of both the Sports Physical Therapy Section and the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Section. Her specialties are in sports medicine and rehabilitation after sports injuries and surgeries. She also has a special interest in rehabilitation after joint replacement and related surgeries in the neck, shoulder, spine, elbow, hip, knee, and ankle.



Before turning to physical therapy, Dr. Jensen-Vick received her education in the field of psychology and earned her BS in Psychology from Arizona State University in the Honors Colloquium. She was a writer and researcher on a number of research projects at Arizona State. Dr. Vick then moved to Maryland to work on her Masters of Physical Therapy at UM-Baltimore. While there, she published her Masters Degree research, and went on to earn her Doctorate in Physical Therapy. In addition, Dr. Vick holds a Direct Access Certification in the state of Virginia.



Dynamics Physical Therapy has stated they are very pleased to have such a qualified therapist on staff, and they look forward to many more years of working with her. "Karen has worked very hard to earn her COMT, and she definitely deserved to join the ranks of COMTs in America," says a Dynamics Physical Therapy representative. "It's a high honor, and we couldn't be more proud of her."



