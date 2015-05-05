Virginia Web Design Company RevBuilders Marketing Launches Redesigned Website for the Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --RevBuilders Marketing, a digital marketing company located in Virginia, is proud to announce the launch of another newly updated website, this time Mr. Faraji A. Rosenthall of the Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall.



Mr. Rosenthall of The Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall has been an active participant in the Fairfax County Courthouse for ten years, serving as a prosecutor initially and now helping people as a criminal lawyer. The Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall had a functional site before, but wanted to update the design and optimize the website even further for SEO (search engine optimization) purposes.



"We're happy that the Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall selected us to update their website," says Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. "The previous site was just fine, but the new one has really taken a step into the next level for the law office. We're really excited about it and hope it serves Mr. Rosenthall well."



RevBuilders Marketing has been serving small businesses for over ten years with digital marketing services such as website design, branding, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) management, marketing automation, and more.



To see the newly designed website, please visit: FairfaxCriminalLawyer.com



For additional information about RevBuilders Marketing, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzYZnKqLryE



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Marketing Automation, Web Design, Paid Search Management, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Brand Identity Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing.



About the Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall

Faraji A. Rosenthall has ten years of experience with criminal law cases in Fairfax County. With almost half of that time spent as a prosecutor, Mr. Rosenthall is highly qualified and knowledgeable about both sides of criminal law. His office provides services for DUI, DWI, and other traffic cases, as well as theft, drug crimes, misdemeanors, and felonies.



To learn more about the Law Offices of Faraji A. Rosenthall, visit: http://www.fairfaxcriminallawyer.com/