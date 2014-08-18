Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --RevBuilders Marketing, a branding and website Design Company with headquarters in Virginia, is proud to announce their signed contract with Waterloo Property Investments & Holdings, LLC. The contract includes visual identity design, website design, and a postcard design.



Waterloo Property Investments & Holdings is an investment company that recruits private money for short-term, single-family rental properties, emerging markets (where the population is growing), and commercial, multi-family units and apartments. Particularly in today’s culture, many people look online to research investment companies such as Waterloo Property Investments & Holdings, and the company recognizes that. In addition, Waterloo Property Investments & Holdings wanted to establish a strong visual identity with a logo and brand, and had ideas to direct mail potential investors with postcards that would then point to their website.



That’s where RevBuilders Marketing comes in. With experience in designing and building websites customized to each client’s needs, as well as talent for branding and visual identity, RevBuilders Marketing was excited when they were approached by Waterloo Property Investments & Holdings.



“Waterloo Property Investments & Holdings wanted not just a website, but they wanted a place to build their online presence and direct people, whether they are potential customers or current customers,” says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “We’re excited to get to work with such awesome, intelligent folks.”



The new website will launch at: WaterlooPropertyInvestments.com.



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client.



