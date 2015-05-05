Virginia Website Design Company RevBuilders Marketing Launches Neptune Aquatics Redesigned Website

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --Northern Virginia-based digital marketing company RevBuilders Marketing is excited to announce the launch of yet another redesigned website. This time the website launch is for Neptune Aquatics, a customer whom RevBuilders Marketing has had the honor of serving before by redesigning their logo.



Neptune Aquatics has over forty years of experience in aquatics, offering swim lessons, certified pool operator training, American Red Cross Lifeguard training and safety training. Located at the YWCA in Vienna, Virginia, Neptune Aquatics has served a multitude of clients, and loves training people, especially children, to swim and swim well, in addition to keeping a watchful eye on other people that are swimming.



Neptune Aquatics had a functional website but wanted to freshen up the design, especially with the recent update to their logo. For over ten years, RevBuilders Marketing has been serving small businesses with a variety of digital marketing services such as website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) management, marketing automation, social media marketing, and more. Presented with this opportunity, RevBuilders Marketing was thrilled to provide the updated design. "We were excited to work with Neptune Aquatics again, and we're very pleased with the results," says Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. "The website looks amazing!"



The website features a large, beautiful background picture at the top, and four initial menu options titled "Lifeguard Training," "Pool Operator Certification," "Safety Training," and Swimming Lessons." Under these options include a number of other options, including the "Webstore," "Membership," a place for members to sign in, as well as additional information. Scrolling down on the homepage shows additional images and content on Neptune Aquatics' services, as well as the chance to contact Neptune Aquatics by email, phone, or even a web form.



The redesigned website can be seen at: Neptune-Aquatics.com



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Marketing Automation, Web Design, Paid Search Management, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Brand Identity Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing.