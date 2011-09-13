CashAdvance.com Introduces Virginia Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2011 --CashAdvance.com is honored to announce the launch of its Virginia Consumer Resource section, which offers valuable and practical insight into the payday loan industry in Virginia. Virginia residents will benefit from the wealth of practical information offered regarding specific state regulations. Because cash advance regulations tend to vary between states and are subject to change, CashAdvance.com encourages every consumer to be familiar with the current laws within their state of residence. CashAdvance.com offers the most comprehensive and current information available regarding state regulations within the state of Virginia, so potential borrowers can feel secure when deciding whether to initiate a cash advance.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Virginia Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Virginia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers who are looking into potentially applying for a Virginia cash advance should familiarize themselves with current payday lending legislation, found at the Virginia Consumer Resource section. Specific state regulations are discussed, such as maximum loan amounts, maximum finance charges and fees, and cool-off periods. When Virginia consumers do decide to initiate a payday loan, CashAdvance.com acts as a liaison between them and credible lenders to make sure their rights as a consumer are always safeguarded.



In addition, CashAdvance.com will walk consumers through the loan process, explaining what is required from them and what to expect when applying. Specific questions borrowers may have regarding the application process are addressed, including whether credit checks are necessary and whether funds can be deposited directly into a personal bank account. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Virginia consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.