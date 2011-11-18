CashAdvance.com Releases Free Access to Virginia Short-Term Loan Laws Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a trusted short-term loan resource since 1997, has launched the Virginia Consumer Loan Laws and Regulations section on their website. Virginia residents will now have access to simple and concise financial information as it applies to their state’s short-term lenders. Borrowers will be able to make a well educated decision when considering a short-term or payday advance type loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Virginia Consumer Resourcewill dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Virginia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



As the vast number of websites claiming to be financial experts grows, consumers are faced with the daunting task of figuring out which sites can be trusted and which sites have current information. Now Virginia consumers can benefit from the wealth of knowledge supplied by the staff at CashAdvance.com, knowing that this lender works only to the specifications of industry best practices. Consumers can become familiar with Virginia Laws and Regulations, the loan process, documentation required to apply for a loan, and even a means to verify the legitimacy of the lender that they have selected.



CashAdvance.com also advises consumers of the appropriate uses for short-term or payday loans to ensure that consumers are using the services properly. Virginia cash advances should not be seen as a solution for long-term debt situations. In the event that a cash advance loan is not the best solution, the site also offers alternative solutions to the consumer and a list of consumer rights and protections agencies in the State of Virginia.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”