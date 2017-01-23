Virginia's Top SEO Company, RevBuilders Selected by Capitol Patent & Trademark Law Firm

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --Offering 14 years of marketing expertise, RevBuilders has become a top provider of digital marketing services. Their commitment to each client helps them to stand above many other agencies, and has been the cause for their notoriety.



"I was concerned that I wasn't reaching as many people as I could be, so I gave Scot Small, president of RevBuilders Marketing a call. After talking to him for a little while, I was confident that he could help me." Said John Curtin, of Capitol Patent & Trademark Law Firm. "I've loved the drafts of the website that his design team has sent me, and I can't wait to take the design live."



One important, and fairly simple way that a company can connect to potential clients is by having a website. Without one, a company can suffer greatly. While this is a simple solution, website design is fraught with potential potholes and will easily trip up anyone not well versed. For example, as great of an idea as it is to have pictures on a website, having all of them plastered on the home page is going to slow down the loading speed.



Capitol Patent & Trademark Law Firm has been known for its excellence in intellectual property law. The firm covers the whole spectrum of IP law, such as patent, trademarks, copyright, licensing, licensing, unfair competition, trade secrets and related litigation. They serve Fortune 500 clients and individuals from all over the world.



"We were excited to work with the firm." Said Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. "Their reputation, due to their experience and knowledge among their current clients was tangible. So we just wanted to ensure that they would be found by new potential clients through an attractive design."



