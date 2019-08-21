Agoura Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Virgobay, a premier distributor of ERP solutions for US-based small-to medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce its partnership agreement with Priority Software, a leading global provider of business management solutions. The recent agreement will enable Virgobay to meet the growing demand for ERP solutions among SMBs across a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare products, finance, and ecommerce.



Founded in 2006, Virgobay offers ERP implementation, training, custom extension development and support for growing businesses. Through its partnership with Priority, the company is able to offer SMBs full migration and integration services, allowing them to uniformly scale all areas of their business.



Virgobay's ERP services include implementation and training, custom application and extension development, ecommerce interfacing, client and vendor portal setup, and world-class support. The company offers Priority's full suite of business management solutions, including Priority ERP, Priority Zoom, and Priority AccountEdge.



Priority ERP thrives on innovation, delivering the tools and functionality to meet the unique needs of its customers. Powered by flexibility, system openness and mobility tools, Priority believes that ERP systems should and can be easier to use, easier to implement and easier to maintain and enhance. Priority supports manufacturing processes and workflows by delivering the necessary tools to achieve this flexibility, including Business Process Management (BPM), mobile application generator, user-level personalization, business rules generator, and more.



"We are very proud to join the global Priority partner network," said Joseph Shemesh, Founder and CEO of Virgobay. "Our goal is to provide easy and affordable ERP implementation, together with custom development with add-on features and integration to any third-party systems, such as ecommerce, manufacturing, CRM and many more."



Avi Troub, VP International Sales & Channel at Priority Software, commented, "We are witnessing tremendous growth in the US market and our agreement with Virgobay will help strengthen our expanding partner network. Virgobay's skilled and experienced team and our shared vision of right-sized ERP is sure to fuel another stage of growth while enhancing our local customer support and service capabilities."



About Virgobay

Virgobay understands the needs of growing businesses. Founded in 2006, we are a premier provider of Enterprise Resources Planning software, committed to giving company the tools they need to achieve success. We work with all types of small-to-medium-sized businesses, in industries such as Manufacturing, ecommerce, Logistics/3PL, Medical Services and more. For more information, visit https://virgobay.com/.



About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on-premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 companies in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.