Virgobay Launches Priority Magic

Agoura Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --Virgobay, a top distributor and integrator of Priority ERP software in the U.S., has announced the launch of its Priority Magic client and vendor portal. Effective immediately, the portal is now accessible to all Virgobay customers using Priority ERP.



Priority Magic is an innovative ERP portal that provides clients with an easy way to track orders and manage critical business transactions. Through the client-vendor portal, customers can view the status of their orders and connect directly to a shipper's website, for up-to-date tracking information. For vendors, the portal provides a way to send updates about an open orders status and relevant logistical information to customers.



The Priority Magic portal was developed to address integration issues inside the business ecosystem and to offer external visibility without creating security risks. The portal provides easy-to-use tools and solutions through a centralized dashboard, for maximum efficiency and insights. It's well-protected, ensuring safe access to data and transactions.



"This is a big step forward for SMB organizations seeking to benefit from the features of a comprehensive ERP system, without having to spend a huge amount on implementation and integration," said Joseph Shemesh, Founder and CEO of Virgobay.



For Priority ERP enterprise customers, Virgobay offers superior browser-based business management solutions, designed to automate processes and eliminate risks. The company's services include platform migration, training, implementation, custom application, extension development, client/vendor portal setup and ecommerce interfacing.



To learn more about Priority ERP and integration solutions, visit Virgobay's website at https://virgobay.com/. To access the Priority Magic client and vendor portal, please visit https://www.prioritymagic.com/.



For more information about Priority ERP software, visit https://www.priority-software.com/us/.



Virgobay understands the needs of growing businesses. Founded in 2006, we're a premier provider of Enterprise Resources Planning software, committed to giving your company the tools it needs to achieve success. We work with all types of small-to-medium-sized businesses, in industries such as Manufacturing, eCommerce, Logistics/3PL, Medical Services and more.