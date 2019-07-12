Virtual Minute Books and Legal Document Scanning in Vancouver Now Offered at Micro Com Systems

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Law firms produce a lot of paperwork. But storing and filing legal documents and corporate minute books can eat up a lot of time and space, so what's a firm to do?



The answer is legal document scanning by Micro Com Systems. Digitizing records and paperwork means instant document access by authorized users anywhere in the world via the internet. Just imagine what that could mean in terms of productivity and speed, not to mention the savings related to storage and courier costs. For those ready to modernize, Micro Com's legal scanning service makes record management more effective while simultaneously reducing risks and improving productivity. For more, go to: https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/legal/



Of course, security is always a priority when working with sensitive information. To minimize risks, a team from Micro Com can visit a law office and convert paper data into electronic format and scan/download relevant information to a secure internal server while on site.



Based on individual preferences, the team at Micro Com can maintain all existing corporate naming conventions and section header tabs. With access to state-of-the-art equipment, team members can scan documents like minute books in a fraction of the time required by internal staff members.



Micro Com's team can also implement management solutions like recognition software, which means the text in all documents becomes fully searchable. Locating relevant files is a snap, which is especially important when working on time-sensitive cases related to wills and estates, internal investigations, or audits.



With Micro Com's legal document scanning in Vancouver, it's easier than ever to store, protect, and retrieve information.



Micro Com Systems Ltd. has provided document imaging services and scanning services in Vancouver for the last 27 years. As BC's leading document imaging company, Micro Com makes the most of emerging scanning technologies to enable law firms to protect their legacies and modernize operations in 2019.



