Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --Just because the economy is having a short disruption, due to COVID-19, does not mean that home sales must be affected. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus has pulled the rug from under some people.



Fortunately for the real estate market, there is a way that people can have fun shopping for homes in a fun way while staying safe and healthy. In Washington state, Homes on the Sound, along with Place, Inc. and Keller Williams Puget Sound have come up with a new way to help buyers tour homes in a creative and fun way! Ben Kinney, Chris Suarez, & David Berg have ensured this will keep things going for the housing market to provide the best service to clients while keeping agents and clients safer from exposure to the virus.



Virtual Opens will provide free open house and virtual tour postings of Open Houses throughout the U.S. & Canada until they all get through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Fortunately, with today's technology, people can shop from their couches or home offices. What's stopping companies from doing this in the housing market, as well? Consumers can take advantage of some of these opportunities.



Virtual Open Houses help agents get creative. Plenty of companies offer solutions for working virtually, as well. Flex Jobs wrote an article about what to do if you can't work during an emergency, and where to look. Fortunately, there are also lots of freelance opportunities that also let people work-from-home. Furthermore, if unfamiliar with remote work, LinkedIn Learning courses have been created to help people learn best practices, and maximize productivity, such as Finding a Remote Job, Becoming a Successful Remote Worker, and Using the Right Tools.



At this time, safety is important. It's important to know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The CDC (Centers for Disease Controls & Prevention) recommends that people: Stay home when they are sick, call their health provider's office in advance of a visit, limit movement in the community, and limit visitors. Protect with these special tips from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html.



About Homes on the Sound

Delivering the dream of homeownership, Homes on the Sound's mission is to make the Puget Sound region the best place to live on the west coast, one community at a time.



Related Link: https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/coronavirus/article241320016.html



CONTACT INFO:

David Berg

(253) 234-4289

david.berg@kw.com