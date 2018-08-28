Virtual QE Inc Has the Solution to the Unfilled Jobs Problem Created by the Expanding Economy

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --With the Labor Day holiday around the corner, workers have a lot to celebrate.



Companies, not so much.



Record-low unemployment coupled with a booming economy is pinching employers who are feeling the pain of job openings they can't fill. Unfilled jobs mean a hit to productivity, as companies can't grow, forcing them to leave higher potential profits on the table.



According to The Wall Street Journal, there are 100,000 more job openings than there are workers to fill them. For the most part, these are jobs requiring a skilled labor force. The thing is, many of those currently employed often lack the specific skills or training required to meet this urgent need.



That's going to quickly become a thing of the past.



That's because Virtual QE creates Video Work Instructions for manufacturing companies. As founder and CEO, Shawn Findlater puts it, "If we have how-to videos for building furniture, or for taking dents out of cars, we asked ourselves, why can't we go further? Shouldn't we have how-to videos for building complex medical devices, cars and airplanes? Here at Virtual QE, we make that happen. We have developed and are implementing these services at several manufacturers in multiple US cities and in Toronto."



What Virtual QE has come up with is the kind of thing Mike Rowe, the host of Discovery Channel's series, "Dirty Jobs" and the CNN series, "Somebody's Gotta Do It" is sure to love.



The Virtual QE process is as fast as it is practical. Wearing camera safety glasses, a company's senior technician records first-person video while performing a complicated task or using a specific piece of machinery. This footage is sent to Virtual QE where it is reviewed and edited, into a step-by-step best practices training video. Within 48 hours, the video is delivered and ready to be used to train unskilled workers to complete high level tasks.



How well do Video Work Instructions work? Recently, at a plant demonstration, Virtual QE asked a technician, to watch a Video Work Instruction and then complete a novel task. He correctly completed the task, that usually takes 24-hours, in 1 hour. Results like these mean a lot of time and money saved.



Virtual QE is positioned for growth across several channels. For example, as a 3rd party partner of the FloridaMakes network, Virtual QE has access to over 18,000 manufacturers across the state of Florida.



The minimum investment in Virtual QE is just $200 and the maximum is $107,000.



The Virtual QE equity crowdfunding campaign - http://bit.ly/2P647bZ



The official Virtual QE website - http://www.virtualqe.com/