Virtual Reality Training by Apex Officer Is Preparing the Future Law Enforcement Officers in Washington

SEATech's Criminal Justice course allows students to navigate the criminal justice system and explore this growing employment field. With the national focus on the use of force and police training, the Criminal Justice Program saw an opportunity to implement actual law enforcement training and prepare future officers. The Apex Officer training simulator assists to improve a law enforcement officer's decision making in high-pressure situations. After significant research on the various options, the SEATech Criminal Justice Program chose to include the Apex Officer X1 Pro Training judgmental use of force simulator as a major component of its program for criminal justice students.



"Apex Officer is a game-changer for training technology and is transforming the face of law enforcement," said Chase Dittmer, chairman and CEO of Apex Officer. "Outdated technology prevents law enforcement agencies from training effectively. Our training platform was designed in the field with law enforcement, most importantly, to save the lives of law enforcement officers and the civilians they have sworn to protect. Having students who are interested in law enforcement careers utilize the simulator will increase their decision-making skills when they are officers. As the future of law enforcement, it's important to provide them with the best training and tools available."



The Apex Officer X1 Pro training system can simulate an infinite number of different training scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues that are a crucial part of progressive judgmental use of force training. The Apex Officer training simulator utilizes virtual reality technology and offers an immersive 360-degree view and includes peripheral vision and training tools that closely match those used in the field to enhance the transferability of the training to real-life scenarios.



"As the variety and type of threats to law enforcement and citizens alike continue to grow, many police departments are looking towards innovative technology to better train their law enforcement personnel in a safe and cost-effective manner," said Chase Dittmer. "Introducing virtual reality training to students, will allow for realistic and challenging training."



Each training scenario in the Apex Officer content library is based on real-life incidents and is professionally produced with content that is carefully vetted by subject matter experts to rigorously test critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations.



About APEX Officer

Apex Officer is a provider of training simulators for law enforcement, Defense, first responders and educational markets. The company's proprietary technologies, software and scenarios provide intense virtual reality training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, crisis intervention and related training that mimics real-world situations. Apex Officer's mission is to use 21st-century technology to solve longstanding problems in policing and public safety. Learn more about Apex Officer at https://www.apexofficer.com.