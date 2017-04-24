Virtual Walk to Promote Real-World Change

Harrisburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --The American Foundation for Children with AIDS (AFCA), is launching a new, national initiative that aims to raise money and inspire change in an innovative way.



The project—30000Miles—is a virtual walk through Africa which will take you from capital city to capital city of all the countries in mainland Africa, covering a total of 30,090 miles. You won't walk alone, though, as people from around the country will join you to complete this challenge in the shortest time possible. Participants have a minimum fundraising goal of $200. When a participant raises or donated a minimum of $200, they will receive a Nike gift card worth $50.



How it works: Each participant will register themselves and their Fitbit or Garmin, or will sign up for a free app, provided by AFCA, that tracks steps taken.



The tracker keeps a tally of the miles each participant walks in a day, and adds this number to the miles walked by every other participant. The more people who register, the faster we'll reach every capital city in mainland Africa!



When: Registration is open from April 22. The walk itself begins on May 21, and the campaign ends whenever the collective goal of 30,090 miles is reached.



Why participate? This project allows participants to provide critical aid to children without changing their own daily routine much at all—any number of steps taken in a day will help AFCA reach their goal and participants do not need to travel to participate. Anyone can help, wherever they live. Every step counts.



To learn more about AFCA and 30000Miles, visit: www.AFCAids.org/30000



About American Foundation for Children with AIDS

AFCA is a non-profit organization providing critical comprehensive services to infected and affected HIV+ children and their caregivers. Our programs promote self-reliance and sustainability in underserved and marginalized communities in Africa. Our areas of impact include: medical support, livelihoods, educational support and emergency relief.