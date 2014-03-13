Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --LA Virtual Tours announces that they have partnered with Google to bring businesses in California a very special addition to their Google presence. Specifically they will add a 'Street View' style tour of a place of business to Google Maps, Street View and local search. They are offering to create virtual 360 degree tours of businesses and stores. These panoramic tours will then be uploaded to Google and integrated with Maps and Street View. Embeds of the tour will be available on local search pages and made available for use on the business's own website.



Xavier Ramirez, owner of LA Virtual Tours says of their panoramic photography tours, "Viewers globally can virtually stand in the middle of your store and see it as if they were actually there! We are contracted by Google and will come out to your place of business and take high definition 360 degree panoramic photos. Then we build a walking tour of your business. What Street View does with the outside world, we do with the inside world. It all works together. Your customers can go right from Street View into your store."



Google Street View is a popular feature of Google Maps that contains connected panoramic photo images of streets all over the world. It constitutes a virtual map of street images covering most of North America, Europe, Australia, Japan and many other countries.



Located in Los Angeles, CA, LA Virtual Tour offers their services all over the state. They have created integrated 'Street View' tours of many businesses in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.



The panoramic virtual tours typically are available online one week from the photography session.



For more information go to http://www.LA-VirtualTours.com



Quotes are available by calling: 424-259-1003



