VirtualTone Receives 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --SKL Services, Inc. dba VirtualTone announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VirtualTone's integration bundle with ConnectWise Manage as a recipient of a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.



"We are very honored by this recognition and accomplishment; it was a team effort," said Jay Gubert, VP.



"I am honored to recognize VirtualTone with a 2020 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, VirtualTone's integration bundle has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from VirtualTone



The winners of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.



About VirtualTone

VirtualTone is a Houston-based company, founded in 1998, that offers dedicated, hosted voice over internet protocol (VoIP) communications and internet solutions to clients across the nation and around the world. VirtualTone® technology is designed with cloud computing technology and is accessible using any broadband internet connection, allowing clients to break free from old PBX technology.



VirtualTone offers a comprehensive, commission-based partner program, which allows partners to present VirtualTone as part of their portfolio, creating an additional profit center based on predictable, recurring revenue. This partnership saves clients' money, while adding to the partner's bottom line. A key feature offered by VirtualTone is the integration bundle for ConnectWise Manage. For more information, please visit www.virtualtone.com.



About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join their LinkedIn group.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Their in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through their custom lead generation programs, they provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, they bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on their news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, they offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how they can help reach marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



VirtualTone Contact:

Alaina Trahan

Channel Partner Manager

281-756-9800 opt 1

sales@virtualtone.net



TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

sthompson@tmcnet.com