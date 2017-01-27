Virtuous Bookkeeping Has a New Location in GTA to Support Its Operational Expansion

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --Virtuous Bookkeeping (www.virtuousbookkeeping.com), Canada's leading outsourcing bookkeeping provider, has moved its office from Lake Shore Blvd., to a bigger unit on Eglinton Avenue, near Centennial Park. The company had a period of strong growth last year, which is why it has decided to expand.



"The new office has been designed to allow for a more collaborative work space, and to accommodate the continued growth within our team. Teamwork and open communication were key aspects we considered when designing the new space. We strongly believe it will have an impact on the quality of service our clients receive," says Rahul Maingi, Financial Reporting Manager of Virtuous Bookkeeping.



At 1,400 square feet, the new office can accommodate at least 16 people. For comparison, the old office could only house four. This is part of the business' plan to have more professionals under one roof.



Virtuous Bookkeeping's new address is 5399 Eglinton Ave. W. Suite #212B, Toronto, ON, M9C 5K6. It's close to Centennial Park, near the Toronto-Mississauga border.



With the increased space, Virtuous is seeking to provide even faster, more efficient value-added accounting services to its customers.



About Virtuous Bookkeeping

Virtuous Bookkeeping provides outsourcing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Services provided by the company include payroll processing, bookkeeping, credit card reconciliation, financial reports and invoice processing. The team has more than 30 years of combined experience in accounting and business process outsourcing. Virtuous serves more than 500 clients nationwide.