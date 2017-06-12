Viselabs Releases Smart and Highly Precise Colorimeter: Coloryzer

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --After many years of research and development, Viselabs is proud to announce the release of the world's premier smart colorimeter- Coloryzer, with the ability to accurately detect and measure the colour of samples which have been mixed with reagents such as a water test, urine test and so on. Coloryzer's portability and ease of operation are among the properties that make it an appealing choice for professionals and consumers alike.



The device is useful for aquarists, pond owners, pool owners, swimming pools, environmental technologists and every other individual whose work involves detecting and measuring colours of test samples. The portability of coloryzer makes it easy to use and allows for analyses' results to be obtained instantly as test samples need not get to laboratories any longer.



With Coloryzer, the stressful and error-prone process of colour chart matching is history. Colours of tests are measured in a precise manner and results are determined with a degree of accuracy that is much greater than what is obtainable with colour charts. Coloryzer is the ideal solution for people who constantly have doubts concerning the colour of tests or people who are outright colour blind.



The team at Viselabs are currently running an Indiegogo campaign to generate funds and be able to send out this device to as many regions across the globe as possible. They are calling out to everyone, the philanthropists and any other body that would want to sponsor the distribution of this invention to support this project and put it out there to help as many as can be aided. "With your help, we will be able to put a device on the market, which has high precision and great affordability, does not have to be stationary due to its physical size and requires no complex maintenance," said the team at Viselabs.



About Viselabs' Coloryzer

An optical device for measuring the colour of a sample which has been mixed with reagents, for example, a water test, urine test, etc. There are numerous areas of application.



Those interested for more information about this project can contact Viselabs through +493012089734 or visit https://igg.me/at/coloryzer to know more about the campaign and how to be a contributor.