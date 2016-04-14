Vision Global Inc. Launches New Fashion Website Showcasing Latest Style and Fashion from Pakistan and Around the World

Islamabad, Pakistan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Style Groom is a new exciting fashion blog that brings the world of fashion into one platform, allowing people who care about style and fashion to keep up with the latest trends, designs, and styles. The website provides interesting articles and advice on clothes, make-up, beauty tips, hairstyles, wedding fashion, to name a few. Since being launched, Style Groom has become an important resource for people who want to look good at affordable prices.



The fashion blog has a great wedding section, which provides people with all the information they need on wedding outfits, make-up, and Jewellery trends. The dedicated section on footwear provides the reader with the latest fashion trends around the world. The section is updated on a regular basis, keeping the reader up to date with the best shoes to wear, including style and color, and who the leading footwear brands are.



The Style Groom fashion website has published an article titled Indian Bridal Make-Up Ideas and Trends, which provides important information for Brides on how to look great on their wedding day. The information includes how to put make-up on the correct way, and how to transform the lips. The Step by step tutorials makes it easy for people to follow the advice and get the look they want to achieve.



A spokesman for Style Groom said: "We wanted to provide people who love fashion with an exciting free fashion magazine. Our writers are experts in fashion, and by following our fashion tips and advice, our readers can look great no matter what time of day it is."



Since being launched, the latest style fashion blog has gained a worldwide readership, showing how popular and how important it has become to people who want to keep track on what is happening in the world of fashion and what all the latest trends are.



To learn more about Style Groom and what is happening in the world of fashion, please visit http://www.stylegroom.com



About Style Groom

Style Groom is an online fashion blog launched by Vision Global Inc. It provides people with all the latest fashion and style news from Pakistan and the world of fashion including the UK.