Visionary Is the World's First Training Device That Helps to Reduce Eye Strain

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Visionary, the revolutionary new training device that helps to reduce eye strain while keeping eyes healthy and fit, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Each day millions across the world suffer from some level of eye strain thanks to constant use and hours in front of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. The eyes were simply not meant to stare at a screen for hours at a time which means people are suffering daily from symptoms related to eye strain including blurred vision, headaches, and sensitivity to light.



"Irritation, tiredness and loss of productivity - these are all the results of an eyestrain. Most people know that there are eye exercises to help combat this problem, but how often do we actually do them?," asks founder Anton Sharipo. "And even if we do, how can we be sure that we're doing these exercises properly? This is where Visionary comes in."



Visionary is a wearable device that fits around the head like goggles, and in just two minutes, uses LED lights and smart glass to take users through a series of exercises that helps strengthen eye muscles. A timer reminds when to exercise at a recommended duration of every 2 hours, so users can set and forget.



Visionary works by presenting the user with a special sequence of flashing LED lights, which has been developed with the help of the world's leading ophthalmologists. All users need to do is to follow the moving dot – it is as simple as that! By following the dot, the eyes will do a full rotational motion that helps to relieve strain. The smart glass will allow users to do the looking-into-the-distance exercise by focusing on a LED light nearby first, and then on something else far away.



"Visionary is the world's first eye muscle training device. The classic approach to eye exercises is always available, but to execute properly requires permanent motivation, a high level of concentration and a brilliant memory to remember the sequence," adds Sharipo. "The Visionary is a device that simplifies the process and takes a science based approach that works."



The Visionary is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2qv5QhA



About Visionary

Our founding team includes both engineers and businessmen. We have 9 years of experience under our belts in the field of biotechnology device production, and that is why we are extremely competent in the following fields: Project managing, budget planning, manufacturing process and supply chain and logistics.



For more information on Visionary please visit http://www.visionarydevice.com