Visionary Legal Technologies Releases the Next Evolution in Digital Court Reporting

Software developer Visionary Legal Technologies is well known for its industry-leading voice recognition auto-syncing, discovery management, trial presentation and production software lines. Continuing to build on the success of its most recent innovation, the Visionary Digital Recorder (VDR) platform, the company has now introduced two new versions of these tools: the VDR Lite and Visionary Video Recorder (VVR).



The company’s popular VDR platform is changing the way the legal industry considers digital court reporting. This program digitally records an event with each speaker on a separate channel, increasing the accuracy of the final transcript and preserving the speakers’ words in their own voice. Working with Visionary’s LiveFeed software, the VDR provides participants a direct feed of the event similar to real-time.



Directly after the event, the application provides Immediate Onsite Delivery of searchable content. The VDR does not replace the need to produce and deliver a certified transcript, but it does provide the attorney with a working copy of the deposition for a fraction of the cost of an expedited transcript.



The VDR Lite differs from the standard VDR 4-channel software in that this version offers two audio channels plus working video. This version of the VDR, priced at $995, will allow reporters a less expensive entry point into digital reporting.



The VVR is a new tool that allows a steno reporter to capture a working video of the event, similar to a digital reporter. With the Visionary Video Recorder, a working video with timestamps is captured from a small tabletop camera or a full-size traditional camera. The video can then be exported and immediately delivered to a client onsite or used in the production process to sync the audio to the transcript when the certified transcript is delivered. VVR is priced at $595 and includes a camera.



“These tools are helping the industry answer the challenges we face today,” said Jim McCranie, President and CEO of Visionary Legal Technologies. “The VDR, combined with our other tools, continues to cut the costs of litigation to law firms while offering increased margins to court reporting agencies across the country. These tools provide the reality of a $3.00 per page rate for depositions, while maintaining a 30 percent margin for the court reporting agency.”



To learn more about these revolutionary products or to schedule a demonstration, please visit http://www.visionarylegaltechnologies.com/



About Visionary Legal Technologies

Visionary Legal Technologies is a software development and legal services company. We serve law firms large and small, court reporters, videographers and other litigation service professionals with our industry-leading software, direct service offerings and workflow solutions.