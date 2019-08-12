Visiongain Launches New Report: Epigenetics Diagnostic Report 2019-2029

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2019 --Epigenetics Diagnostic Report 2019-2029: Analysis by Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments, Enzymes, Services), by Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Non-coding RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures), by Application (Oncology, Non-oncology) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts.



Market Definition:

-Epigenetics is referred to all molecular pathways modulating the expression of a genotype into a particular phenotype. Epigenetics consistently indicates changes that affect gene activity and expression, but it can also be used to illustrate any heritable phenotypic change.

-It is mainly a study of change in the gene expression without any change in gene sequence. Some of the examples consists of activating changes namely histone acetylation and DNA demethylation, repressive changes like DNA methylation and histone modifications influenced by noncoding RNAs, such as microRNA and long noncoding RNA.



Market Overview and Trends:

-There are various epigenetic drugs developed and in clinical trials for aiming at histone deacetylation and DNA methylation enzymes.

-The factor which is predicted to further drive the expansion is the organizations, for example, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the International Human Epigenome Consortium (IHEC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) which encourage funding and support to R&D and product development exercises applicable to the field of epigenetics.

-Epigenetics research is paying particular attention to the discovery of treatment options for various types of tumours. The International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) is focusing on acquiring the epigenomic changes, transcriptomic changes and genomic description in different types of tumours.

-With an objective to distinguish all the human genome sequence functional elements the Encyclopaedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) project was launched by the U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute.



Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

-Increasing frequency of cancer and other chronic diseases and growing geriatric population are some of the key factors predicted to drive the market.

-The factors driving the growth of this market is advancements in screening tools, rising incidence of cancer and huge amounts invested in research and development activities.

-The demand for epigenetic diagnosis and drugs is expected to increase due to the increase in ageing population and rising incidence of oncology and non- oncology disorders.

-Some of the factors contributing to fuelling the growth of the global epigenetics market are the increasing number of retail clinics, companion diagnostics and development of entire genome technology.

-The market is also driven by the increase in research and developmental activities which helps in expanding facilities in various fields such as clinical and pharmaceutical research.



Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

-The growth of epigenetic market is likely to be hampered by the lack of funds from the government and high cost of the procedures and consumers do not wish to invest in such expensive products, especially research groups with limited budgets and funding.



Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Epigenetics Diagnostic market is segmented on the product, technology, application and region.

1. Epigenetics Diagnostic, by Product

a) Reagents

b) Kits

– ChIP Sequencing Kit

– Whole Genomic Amplification Kit

– Bisulfite Conversion Kit

– RNA Sequencing Kit

– Others

c) Instruments

d) Enzymes

e) Services

2. Epigenetics Diagnostic, by Technology

a) DNA Methylation

– Reagents

– Kits

– Instruments

– Enzymes

– Services

b) Histone Methylation

– Reagents

– Kits

-Instruments

– Enzymes

– Services

c) Histone Acetylation

– Reagents

– Kits

– Instruments

– Enzymes

– Services

d) Large non-coding RNA

– Reagents

– Kits

– Instruments

-Enzymes

– Services

e) MicroRNA Modification

– Reagents

– Kits

– Instruments

– Enzymes

– Services

f) Chromatin structures

– Reagents

– Kits

– Instruments

– Enzymes

– Services

3. Epigenetics Diagnostic, by Application

a) Oncology

– Solid Tumours

– Liquid Tumours

b) Non-oncology

– Inflammatory Diseases

– Metabolic Diseases

– Infectious Diseases

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Others

4. Epigenetics Diagnostic, by Region

a) North America

– US

– Canada

b) Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

c) Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

d) Rest of the World (RoW)



Competitive Analysis:

-Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Global Biodefense market.

-These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.



Major Market Players:

Celgene Corporation, CellCentric Ltd, Chroma Therapeutics Ltd, Covaris Inc, DIAGENODE, INC., Ribimed Biotechnologies, Epigenomics AG, Epitherapeutics, Epizyme, Karus Therapeutics, Merck Millipore, Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc, OncoMethylome Sciences, Qiagen, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals and ZYMO RESEARCH CORPORATION (ZYMO).



