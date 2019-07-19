Visiongain Publishes New Report: Yogurt Drink Market Report 2019-2029

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2019 --Yogurt Drink Market Report 2019-2029: Analysis by Product (Regular, Flavored and Fat-free), by Packaging (Plastic Bottle and Tetra Packs), and by Distribution Channel (Hyper/Supermarket, Independent Retailers, Specialist Retailers and Convenience Store), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts.



Market Definition:

-Yogurt is a dairy product derived from fermentation of the milk.

-It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, protein-rich sports drink, and different other forms.

-Yogurt drinks are liquid refreshment, wherein the syrup has additional sugar and flavor of fruit.



Market Overview and Trends:

-Yogurt is considered as a healthier snacking option for adults and children.

-Health benefits include healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protection against colorectal cancer, prevention & treatment of osteoporosis, enhanced weight & fat loss, improved immune system, and reduction of high blood pressure & bad cholesterol.

-New drinkable yogurt flavours, such as the savoury flavour of vegetables: carrots, beetroot, and tomatoes are becoming the trend in the overcoming years.



Purchase full report or download free sample pages



Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

-Market is majorly driven by growing awareness regarding the health benefits due to consumption of yogurt and increasing awareness among people about losing weight.

-Regular consumption of yogurt drinks help in lowering obesity.

-It helps in keeping the stomach full, thereby reducing overeating or eating at frequent intervals.

-The rising income levels of the consumers and the changing lifestyles are the key factors resulting in the increase in purchase.



Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

-Demand for yogurt in tetra packs is expected to decline owing to rise in demand for on-the-go breakfast items and consumer preference for plastic bottles over tetra packs.

-The manufacturers are likely to incur high costs due to rise in environmental concerns pertaining to expensive packaging processes of yogurt drinks.

-Artificial additives & ingredients added in yogurt and harmful hormonal treatment of milk producing cow may limit people from consuming yogurt.



Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The yogurt drink market is segmented on the Product type, Packaging type, Distribution Channel type and Geography.



Product Type

-Regular Yogurt Drinks Market, 2019-2029

-Flavored Yogurt Drinks Market, 2019-2029

-Fat-Free Yogurt Drinks Market, 2019-2029



Packaging Type

-Plastic Bottle Market, 2019-2029

-Tetra Packs Market, 2019-2029



Distribution Channel Type:

-Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market, 2019-2029

-Independent Retailers Market, 2019-2029

-Specialist Retailers Market, 2019-2029

-Convenience Stores Market, 2019-2029

-Other Distribution Channels Market, 2019-2029



Geographic Breakdown:

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

-North America Market, 2019-2029

-Europe Market, 2019-2029

-Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

-LAMEA Market, 2019-2029



Competitive Analysis:

-The global yogurt drink market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous leading players and small manufacturers with high manufacturing volume.

-Companies are involved in research and development to offer improved and better-quality yogurt drinks.

-The manufacturers are collaborating with dairy farms to strengthen the supply of raw material.

-Companies are also collaborating with local players in emerging economies to expand their distribution system in the industry.



Major Market Players:

Danone, Fonterra, General Mills, Muller, Nestle, Yili, Yakult, Amul, Bio Green Dairy, Bright Dairy, Mengniu, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Grupo Lala, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Frijj, Yazoo, Starbucks, Asda, Karoun Dairies, Lashbrook Lassis, Marquez Brothers International, Raisio Group, Spoldzielnia Mleczarska Mlekovita, Temple Turmeric and Tropical Cheese Industries.



Related Reports:



Pea Protein Market Report 2019-2029



Food Preservatives Market Report 2019-2029



Beef Market Report 2019-2029



For more Food and Drink reports, visit our website



Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987



About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com