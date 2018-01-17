Visionocity Magazine Focuses on Fundraising for Nonprofits

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2018 --Internationally ranked Visionocity Magazine has announced that the latest edition, v23, is completely dedicated to the discussion of fundraising for the nonprofit sector. With countless nonprofit organizations having fantastic missions and causes, it's clear the nonprofit sector, along with other sectors, struggle to navigate through today's modern world of media.



Nonprofit organizations must create a compelling message to attract and retain donors. They must create an inspirational message that reaches a board audience that will relate to their noble mission and cause. Nonprofit organizations must maximize every dollar that is available especially when launching their marketing campaigns.



"Nonprofits are challenged in knowing how best to measure the impact of their organization within their community. They understand their mission, but in today's world of fragmented media, they skirmish in capturing and keeping the attention of donors. We at Visionocity wanted to provide a solid resource for organizations looking for cutting edge solutions as they move into 2018, we believe by dedicating a complete edition of the magazine to this topic it will provide value to many nonprofit organizations." - Lucy Hoger, Founder Visionocity Magazine



Readers of this edition will find that the gap in the marketplace has been closed. Having articles written with valuable content from top executives in the nonprofit sector, for example Van Mylar, Vice President Client Strategy and Development, at Vision40 Media and Tim Kachuriak, Chief Innovation and Optimization Officer at NextAfter. This edition addresses the five key fundamental issues faced by nonprofits, providing information for every organization, to be able to implement into their nonprofit organization.



Part of crafting a persuasive message is to understand the DNA of generosity which Tim Kachuriak explains at length in his article. At the end of the day, people buy from people. He emphasizes the need for cultivating relationships with the donors including one-to-one communications. Many marketing firms focus on websites or designing an attractive page. That is secondary to the fundamental need to make every lasting connection with each and every donor.



"We are in the middle of the digital age. Your constituents need, crave and want engagement with your organization. Your marketing strategies must meet their expectations. Your constituents must be moved by your mission, touched by the transformations, and feel as if they are part of something bigger. Being able to do so by reaching for their handheld device that is never more than 1 ft away." Van Mylar - Vice President Client Strategy and Development



In addition, Carrie Hartunian Smith, COO of Vision40 Media, explains how today TV has been transformed into a highly targeted marketing platform. TV has always been a viable media platform casting a wide net to capture the right audience. Carrie explains with today's technology nonprofits can target specific households based on first, second, and third-party data, creating ultra-focused, targeted media campaigns. This could be a game-changer for any Nonprofit Organization.



Readers will also find insightful information on how to develop a tele-fundraising strategy that integrates with and enhances existing donor communications programs. It's not just about capturing donors, but it's equally important to retain donors creating a solid lifetime value, which increases giving. As well as information on how to create an impact in the marketplace using digital video that drives response.



Whether on Android or Apple, nonprofit organizations can download the magazine and can access the information provided on how to improve their overall market reach and how to engage in today's market with their ideal donor. Apple users can download here, and Android users can download here.



Visionocity is a completely free digital magazine to subscribers, providing tremendous impact. Lucy Hoger adds: "Visionocity has featured many of the greatest business minds from around the world, with articles from Forbes' 30 Under 30, Inc.'s top contributor, top corporate and entrepreneurial advisors and others. Want to learn from these guys? Then Visionocity is for you."



About Lucy Hoger

The magazine's editor herself, Lucy Hoger, is a woman with an impressive background. She has written numerous #1 International bestselling books, helping to inspire people and drive them towards results. In the latest edition of the magazine, the goal is to inspire and provide nonprofit organizations with that drive and determination to become more successful in today's digital world, dealing with all media and marketing platforms.