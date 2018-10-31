Visit ClearMirror in New York at the Boutique Design Trade Fair

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --The ShowerLite lighted fog-free shower mirror will be featured in a famous hospitality event, Boutique Design Trade Fair, New York City. This event allows hospitality leaders and designers to explore new luxury products for guestrooms, bathrooms, and hotel lobbies.



This year ClearMirror® will be featuring our stunning flush-mount ShowerLite. The upscale product is a fog-free mirror with vibrant LED accents and is set flush with tile or natural stone. Along with adding a new sense of style, in an actual hotel application the ShowerLite allows guests to shave in the comfort of the shower.



"The ShowerLite added the perfect touch of modern functionality to meet our luxury hospitality needs. Combing the style with a trend towards having everything at your 'convenience' or 'fingertips'. Who says it can't be done in the shower too!



Craig Ethier, Director of Sales & Marketing for ClearMirror, said "It's important for ClearMirror innovations to be showcased in this unique event. Highlighting true style and functionality, we feel ClearMirror belongs alongside the best decorative hardware products in the industry. ClearMirror is a great fit for luxury bathrooms in hotels, homes and apartments. And New York City is the ultimate destination for luxury."



About ClearMirror

The Original ClearMirror for the bathroom vanity debuted in 1998, with its descendent – the Shower ClearMirror – hitting the market shortly after. ShowerLite became available in March 2013. All three products use specially-designed mirror heaters adhered to the backs of mirrors, keeping them fog free in steamy conditions. With the simple flip of a switch, the ClearMirror pad begins heating, providing a fogless mirror at all times. Ideal for applying makeup, shaving, styling your hair or for any time you need clear vision. ClearMirror uses a flexible heating element that installs easily, carries the UL listing, is made in the USA, and is available in 12, 24, 120 and 240 volts.



ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror, Inc., located in Woodbury, Minn., is the leading provider of permanent fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity. NewHome is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. ClearMirror products, including the ShowerLite, are available http://www.clearmirror.com or by calling 651-251-9036.



