Visit Maryland Heights Announces Best Holiday Events for 2017

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --Visit Maryland Heights announces a comprehensive list of the best holiday events in the Maryland Heights area for 2017. With the holidays just around the corner, many folks are looking for the best places and events to spend time with friends and family. There will be events hosted at a number of locations, including Westport Plaza, The Playhouse at Westport, Companion Bakery, O'Fallon Brewery, and Hollywood Casino.



Visit Maryland Heights is an organization aimed at promoting all of the wonderful events and amenities that the city of Maryland Heights has to offer. Maryland Heights was incorporated in 1985 and has since grown to become a prominent suburb of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Maryland Heights is home to over 27,000 residents making it a great place to live, work, and visit. Maryland Heights is home to over 1600 businesses and almost 4,000 hotel rooms. The region also boasts several parks and places of interests including Creve Coeur Lake, Westport Plaza, and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.



This year Visit Maryland Heights would like to announce the best upcoming holiday events in the area. The holiday season kicks off with Santa visiting Westport Plaza on Saturday, December 2nd from 10am-Noon. The event will take place on the second floor of the Indoor Mall. The holiday celebrations at Westport Plaza continue with carriage rides on Saturdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. throughout the month of December all wrapping up with a spectacular New Year's Eve event. Companion Bakery is also hosting a breakfast with Santa on Saturday December 17th full of delicious food and Christmas fun.



If you're looking for a way to end the year with a bang, don't miss the Boot Scootin' New Years Eve party at Hollywood Casino on December 31st. Enjoy drinks, live music, a live DJ, and a midnight toast, while bringing in the New Year with all of your friends. Learn more about these holiday activities and more online or in the Maryland Heights monthly newsletter.



Visit Maryland Heights:

542, West Port Plaza Drive Maryland Heights, MO 63043