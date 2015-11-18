Vista Parking Gets Business Travelers Ready for the Winter Months with Corporate Specials

Newark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Vista Parking along with the rest of New Jersey has endured one of the harshest winters in 2014. Many parking facilities and businesses near Newark Airport could not operate consistently during the winter months, but Vista Parking was able to thrive where other parking facilities struggled. Vista's shuttle services was given a boost so that their customers could travel to and from Newark Airport with ease, even in harsh weather conditions. Management has added new staff and combined with their efforts on the digital front, this has given Vista the attention it deserves.



Vista Parking has announced that they are ready to offer corporate travelers a reduced rate when traveling from Monday to Wednesday. The company is "keeping travelers warm" by offering promo codes that can be ascertained and redeemed on the company website (http://vistaparking.com ).



James Alamia, public relations Director of Vista Parking commented on the latest campaign, "We've been in business for 24 years now and we've seen millions of travelers use our worry free shuttle service to Newark airport. This latest offer gives corporate travelers the ability to get discounted money saving promo codes from our website. We are confident that corporate travelers who have not used Vista in the past will be so impressed with our service that they will become steady clients going forward. Customer service is our number one priority and we prove ourselves over and over again."



Vista Parking also announced that their updated website has made a big difference from a client and operational perspective. The company continues to leverage digital media and spread the word electronically about the easy-to-use service where travelers can park their vehicle and get to their terminal faster than any other Newark airport parking service.



