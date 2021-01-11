Visual Artists Betty & Rose Refour Use Love and Abstract Art to Rebrand Their Thriving Business

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2021 --Immersed in hope and vibrant colors, the work of visual artists Betty and Rose Refour produces a steady stream of inspired clientele. To that end, the two powerhouse sisters announce the rebranding launch of their new website. A wellspring of color and theme, the outsider artists' work is a homage to the human spirit. Rose is an artist with autism. Betty is her caretaker. With inherent talent and grit, the black artists have grown a successful women-owned business with their art on notecards and home decor items. Now, BettyandRoseRefour.com affords art lovers the luxury of getting lost in the whimsical beauty of their gallery online. And, much like the private collectors who own their work worldwide, they can also own a piece of it.



"We always enjoyed drawing together as children, and Rose was particularly good at abstracts. Soon, she became obsessed with drawing people who smoked. I wondered why but soon realized it was because she saw her maternal grandfather and uncle's daily habit. The connection to her family has always been a highlight in her work," Betty said of her sister's art.



Betty goes on to say that Rose is mostly nonverbal and uses art to express herself, right down to drawing a glass when she would like a drink.



For more information, visit http://www.bettyandroserefour.com.



