Vita Migliore Announce Exciting Release of Premium Quality Moscow Mule Copper Mug Set on Amazon.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2017 --Some amazing cocktails can't be enjoyed fully unless they are drank in a proper way. That means first, the right ingredients and in some cases, even drank from the right kind of cup, glass or mug. Enter Vita Migliore, a high quality kitchen product brand endorsed by the famous Chef Jacques, who recently announced the launch of their latest product – the Vita Migliore Moscow Mule Copper Mug Set. The new premium mug choice was designed to fit the bill for shoppers searching for a copper mug ideal for enjoying Moscow Mules.



"When someone shops with us we want them to know they getting nothing but the best in quality," commented a spokesperson from the company. "Chef Jacques demands it. Our new Moscow Mule Copper Mugs aren't going to let anyone down. And the way our gift set is packaged it's perfect for a birthday or other special occasion. Check out the big difference first hand."



According to Vita Migliore, two Moscow Mule Copper Mugs, a pair of copper straws, a smaller copper mug for shots and a remarkably well written recipe book of Moscow Mule-style drinks are included in their new package. The box it comes in is also expertly designed for its very appealing and classy look, winning compliments routinely for the company's extreme attention to detail.



Vita Migliore are happy to offer a complete satisfaction guarantee with every order sold – any issues at all and they won't hesitate to completely refund a customer, with no hassle.



Supplies are limited and the company recommends orders are placed quickly before stock runs out.



Early feedback has been extremely positive for the new Moscow Mule Copper Mug set.



Kevin S., from New York, recently said in a five star review, "I've been disappointed by low quality copper mugs in the past. I'm happy to say Chef Jacques has done it completely right, these mugs affect the taste of the drink in just the right way and they look absolutely fantastic. Top that off with a low price tag and you really can't go wrong at all. Fully recommended."



