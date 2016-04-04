Vital 4U Fiber Drink Now Offers Prebiotic Digestive Health to 7-Eleven Shoppers

Indio, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --Designed to offer a quick and easy natural supplement to the consumer on-the-go, Vital 4U® announces their latest healthy must-have. Getting the jump on probiotics, the Vital 4U® Fiber Drink is prebiotics at its finest. It uses prebiotic plant fibers to nourish and promote the growth of good digestive bacteria. Think of it as superfood for the probiotic bacteria that live in the digestive tract. This means constipation relief, and an answer to Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Crohn's Disease and Colitis. Did someone say, awesome digestive health available at the corner 7/Eleven?



A best-selling item on the Bulubox.com sampling service, the Vital 4U® Fiber Drink is the first and only ready-to-drink prebiotic fiber supplement on the market. It's easy to see why sales are high since it goes anywhere, has only 28 calories, is gluten-free, has no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors and contains a nominal 3 grams of sugar. With no refrigeration required, no mixing needed, ready to drink from the package, the Vital 4U® Fiber Drink is convenience personified. With 3 grams of soluble fiber and a great citrus berry flavor consumers can purchase the pouch, tear off the top and consume right from the pouch.



Chris Kabeary, Director of Customer Relations at Vital 4U® said of the distribution deal, "The Vital 4U® Fiber drink is the second item in our newly-expanded health line. We were thrilled to partner with 7-Eleven to offer this incredible product for only $.69 per pouch retail."



Since 1987 Vital 4U® has manufactured convenient, ready to drink energy and health products. Vital 4U's product line includes Liquid Energy®, Screamin Energy®, Max Hit®, a new Vitamin C Drink, and the Vital 4U® Vitamins in addition to the new prebiotic fiber drink. Nationally distributed, all the drinks are in major convenience store chains across the country such as 7-Eleven, Circle K, AM/PM, Casey's General and Valero Corner Stores among many others.



About Vital 4U®

Vital 4U® was founded in 1987 and is owned by Precise Nutrition International, Inc. Responsible for the nation's first ginseng energy drink, the company provides consumers with health and energy products manufactured and packaged in their Southern California FDA approved facility.



