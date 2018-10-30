Vitality Integrative Medicine Offers Best Hormone Replacement Therapy in Burbank and Beverly Hills

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Vitality Integrative Medicine provides the comprehensive health treatments by combining the best of West and East. The doctors at Vitality Integrative Medicine utilize numerous tools to offer treatments which include dietary and lifestyle improvements, intravenous therapy, acupuncture, vitamin injections, bioidentical hormones, pharmaceuticals, Chinese and Western herbs, nutritional supplements, as well as comprehensive advanced diagnostic labs.



The primary endeavor of the naturopathic doctor in Burbank and Beverly Hills at Vitality Integrative Medicine is to assist the patients so that they can get the best results and can lead an improved quality life. The doctors here perform a wide-ranging assessment of the patient's state of health, to treat specific conditions or diseases. A preliminary consultation typically takes just about ninety minutes, which may comprise a comprehensive review of the patient's past health history and present symptoms and physical test.



To manage pain and to treat chronic pain, Vitality Integrative Medicine offers the best treatment through hormone replacement therapy in Burbank and Beverly Hills. The hormone replacement therapy can be used to relieve the symptoms of menopause such as mood swings, hot flushes, vaginal dryness, night sweats, etc. It can also help thwart deteriorating of the bones, which is more frequent after the menopause. The hormone replacement therapy at Vitality Integrative Medicine is of top quality.



Dr. Jeremy Fischer, the well-known doctor at Vitality Integrative Medicine, offers the top quality IV therapy and holistic medicine which can help to treat fibromyalgia, cancer, etc. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jeremy Fischer, one can call at 424-278-4325. One can also visit the website of the company or can even drop an email on the mail id provided on the site for more information. So, call on the number mentioned above to receive personalized medical care.



About Vitality Integrative Medicine

Vitality Integrative Medicine is a well-known clinic headed by Dr. Jeremy Fischer that offers customized comprehensive health consultations, integrative medicine as well as therapeutic planning.