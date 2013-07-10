Vitiligo Research Foundation Receives $60,000 Donation from Applied Biology to Further Accelerate Clinical Research in Vitiligo

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2013 --The Vitiligo Research Foundation announced today that it has received a three-year, $60 thousand donation from the Applied Biology (CA) to further speed up the process of translating scientific discovery to medical treatments for vitiligo.



This donation comes a few days after World Vitiligo Day, an annual event aimed at convincing United Nations to recognize this neglected disease and mark June 25 as an international day of observance.



Since its inception three years ago, the VRF has created a unique partnership between researchers, healthcare professionals and patient support groups to coordinate research efforts and provide ongoing funding.



Focused on identifying key elements of the vitiligo pathogenesis map, the VRF provides data collection and exchange infrastructure for a team of scientists, working together virtually, from different laboratories in the U.S., China, India, Italy and Russia. By accessing first-hand clinical data and sharing their findings online and at the regular meetings, the scientists have been able to considerably accelerate research that might have otherwise taken years to accomplish.



“We are honored to receive this gift, following assessment by the Applied Biology of our R&D model and results to date,” said Dmitry Aksenov, President and Founder of the VR Foundation. “This donation will help thrust our research forward, bringing us closer to our goal — lessening suffering from vitiligo by delivering real vitiligo therapeutic solutions to the vitiligo community.”



About the Vitiligo Research Foundation

Funded by Dmitry Aksenov, the father of a beautiful teenager with vitiligo, the VRF is uniquely positioned as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to work with a diverse group of support organizations and individuals to advance research into the clinical setting. When it comes to finding a cure for vitiligo, the VRF expects to make a difference in our lifetime.