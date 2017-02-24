Vivier & Co Announces Launch of New Online Banking System

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Vivier and Company Limited, Chief Executive officer – Luigi Wewege is pleased to announce that the company has commenced operations of its new online banking system, following completion of the IndiaT4T - Team for Technology's cloud based service for financial institutions.



"We have placed significant resources into providing more efficient banking services for our clients, and spent many months developing a real-time functioning online platform. The innovative system will enable Vivier clients to make and receive payments, check their current balances, as well as to view and download statements at any time."



"There are further pioneering projects currently being developed by Vivier, and we are looking forward to bringing you more exciting news in future," says Wewege, CEO of Vivier.



If your financial needs aren't being addressed by your current retail bank, then Vivier may provide you with just the solution you're looking for. The company aims to build a long-term partnership, founded on trust and discretion with client's, and to become their trusted advisor on all financial matters.



To get started with a financial institution that values transparency, customer service, and strong relationships, visit their website today at: www.vivierco.com.



About India T4T

IndiaT4T is a computer software company which is a world leader in delivering technology solutions to businesses worldwide, and in eCommerce and travel technology solutions.



About Vivier & Co

Vivier is a boutique financial services business offering a complete banking package which includes: current accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, an online platform, and international money transfers. The company maintains an insurance policy with Standard and Poor's A+ rated insurers, providing a NZD 10,000,000 indemnity on any one claim/loss in the aggregate.



About Luigi Wewege

Luigi is the CEO of Vivier, and outside of the financial service firm he serves as the Non-executive Chairman of Nikau Global an international trade firm, and as Partner/Director of Palmetto Global Ventures a financial management consultancy. Luigi is also the author of: The Digital Banking Revolution book which is available for purchase in audio, kindle and paperback versions through all major online bookstores in over fifty countries.



