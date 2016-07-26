ViziApps Brings Indoor Maps and Navigation to Its Rapid Mobile App Development Platform with Micello Partnership and Integration

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --Micello, Inc., the leading global provider of indoor maps, has announced its partnership with ViziApps. ViziApps is a leading platform enabling businesses and enterprises to rapidly create mobile apps using a SaaS visual drag and drop studio interface.



ViziApps has been a game changer since it introduced its Do-It-Yourself mobile development platform that has made it possible for enterprises to rapidly create mobile apps with rich user experiences, backend data and Internet of Things (IoT) access, and native device feature use, all without coding. ViziApps allows users to create mobile apps on iOS and Android phones and tablets much faster and at far less cost than coded development methods.



"We were pleasantly surprised to see how easy and fast we've made it for our users to include the use of Micello indoor maps in their ViziApps mobile apps," said George Adams, CEO & Co-founder of ViziApps. "They can now quickly deploy indoor location-based marketing campaigns, logistics processes, and navigation, along with the use of backend data and native device features in their iOS and Android business mobile app workflow."



"We are thrilled to welcome ViziApps into our growing Marketplace of integrations," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello. "The customers will benefit from the rapid build and deployment of the mobile apps and integration of applications with our structured maps and data. This will significantly shorten the time to market while providing integrated indoor location services experience," he added.



About ViziApps, Inc.

ViziApps is a SaaS Visual Rapid Mobile App Development (RMAD) Platform for IT Pros and Citizen Developers to visually create business and IoT mobile apps. ViziApps platform enables users to visually create, without coding, their full mobile app user experience, use of backend data and native device features, as well as offline data sync operation for iOS and Android phones and tablets. ViziApps also enables seamless use of JavaScript for virtually unlimited app customization.



For more information, please visit: http://www.viziapps.com



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com



