Vizor Apps Releases Its New Mobile Title Atlantis Odyssey

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2020 --On October 22, Vizor Apps has announced the global release of its new mobile game Atlantis Odyssey on Google Play and App Store.



Atlantis Odyssey is a casual adventure and city-building game set in Atlantis, a fantasy civilization.



On their journey through the imaginary world of Atlantis, players will help main characters Nicole and Robert:



- set up camp and restore an abandoned Atlantean city,

- explore numerous locations with diverse and spectacular landscapes,

- complete storyline quests and solve puzzles,

- play relaxing mini-games,

- meet mysterious characters from Atlantis fantasy world and fellow adventurers from North America of the 20s.



Combined with a brand new story and setting, Atlantis Odyssey features expeditions, quests and city-building gameplay adapted from Klondike Adventures, Vizor's flagship title released in April 2018.



Atlantis Odyssey is now available worldwide on App Store and Google Play.



Promo trailer on YouTube



About Vizor Apps

Vizor Apps is a leading international developer of casual games for mobile and social platforms. After publishing successful game titles on Facebook, Vizor launched its first cross-platform project Mahjong Treasure Quest, mobile simulation app Zombie Castaways, and its top grossing mobile hit Klondike Adventures with total downloads of over 50 mln. Mahjong Treasure Quest and Klondike Adventures have been featured multiple times both on Google Play and App Store.