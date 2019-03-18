VNZANE Introduces the Best Cables for High-Speed Data Transmission

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --Innovative ENPU International Co., Ltd has launched its VNZANE series of high-quality network cables, HDMI cables, security alarm cables, data cable, digital adapters, etc., which have created a significant difference in data transmission in fields of information technology and telecommunication.



At the very beginning, professional VNZANE introduces an affordable choice for transmitting a vaster amount of data. As for SFTP Category 7 cable, VNZANE has never stopped its creative researching and development of more cost-effective and superior materials and better performance for industrial enterprise. As individuals know, protective shielding foil wrapped around the twisted pair helps to realize less electric-magnetic interference between pairs apart. Distinguishing from other ordinary brands, this VNZANE SFTP Cat 7 cable is outstandingly recognized to support the speed from 10 Gbps top to 100Gbps based on the public laboratory testing result. Furthermore, its PVC jacket choosesthe excellent thermal insulation materials to provide tighter security against accidental fire or electric leakage. Learn more at http://www.vnzane.com/product/cat-7-cable-sftp/



For stable connections between different devices, VNZANE has a better understanding of customers' multiple needs. For more details, this innovative HDMI series includes versions of HDMI 1.3, HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0 according to individuals' diverse needs. As for its perfect data transmission, users enable to fulfill extra HD experience with their families at home. Commonly used, it has a wide range of application for HDTV, Home Theater, DVD Player, Projector.PS3, Xbox360 and other HDMI devices, providing 1080P 3D image with vividness and brightness. Moreover, customized logo and packaging designing are available if needed. Learn more at http://www.vnzane.com/product/3m-hdmi-cable-and-other-lengths/



Famous as one of the most competitive coaxial cable manufacturers in China, ENPU Technology has been leading in industrial cabling field for nearly 30 years. This RG59 Siamese Cable is designed for installation of camera CCTV control system. To provide better stability and safety, VNZANE's AL foil shielding layer is paired with the temperature limit range from -20? to +75?. As for the wire's extreme resistance, it enables to survive the pulling of 372.1N, namely the weight of 3721kg. Without doubts, the longer lifetime ought to offer more benefits for customers and factories. Learn more at http://www.vnzane.com/product/rg59-siamese-cable/



About VNZANE

As a matter of fact, VNZANE is one of ENPU's innovative brands. It is recognized as the most powerful one with strong integrity of S&D teamwork, production, sales and OEM&ODM services. Actually, VNZANE is defined as their enterprise cultures of Virtuous, Nice, Zealous, Active, Natty and Efficient. It is the excellent organization culture that encourages ENPU to create growing high-quality cables for multiple needs under certificates in China. More importantly, it pays much attention to its environmental responsibility and aims at seeking more energy-effective technology for less emission of heat-trapping gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane. On the global market, it achieves long-term cooperation with varieties of sophisticated purchasing companies and industrial factories. In the future, VNZANE will make continuous contributions to the development of the world with their technical teamwork with 29-year production experience integrated with the abundant theory under scientific management system. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.vnzane.com/



