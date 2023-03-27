Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, knows just how dangerous volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, can be. This is why they offer VOC testing services in Tampa, Naples, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout Florida.



Building Performance Solutions can perform VOC testing to help clients find out what kind of compounds might be present in an indoor environment. Once they know what clients have, they can make a plan to deal with it.



When people are exposed to VOCs there are a number of potential outcomes from this exposure.



- The first involves the irritation of the nose and throat of the body. Those exposed may suffer from coughing, sneezing, or a runny or stuffy nose. Often people mistake these symptoms for the common cold, so this isn't always due to VOC exposure.



- Other symptoms of VOC exposure include headaches as well as fatigue. Certain compounds will cause the body to react with dizziness, nausea, weakness, headaches, and other symptoms. These compounds can lead to more severe issues with prolonged exposure.



- Asthma may also be exacerbated with VOCs and causing wheezing and chest tightness.



Because some VOCs come from different products that people use, from paint to cleaners and other products, one way to lower VOCs that people are exposed to is to opt for low-VOC options in these products. In other cases, better ventilation is required to help release the gases and prevent them from building up. This works well with new materials installed in a space, such as carpeting or new furniture. It is important to try to keep the humidity and temperature lower as this helps to slow the offgassing of VOCs from these different materials.



If clients suspect that they have VOCs that are impacting a building in Tampa, Naples, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, or elsewhere in Florida, contact the team at Building Performance Solutions to schedule a VOC testing session. Until clients know what is happening, they can't form a plan, and VOC testing will provide them that path to clean up the indoor air. Contact BPS today to learn more.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Naples, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and throughout Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.