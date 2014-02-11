Vocalcom Expands Its Contact Center Software Capabilities, Putting Mobile Devices at the Heart of Every Customer Engagement Experience

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2014 --In today’s mobile world, the ability to respond to mobile customers’ preferences creates sustainable competitive advantage. Vocalcom, world leader in contact center software solutions, is announcing today that it has partnered with TapCrowd, an innovative mobile marketing platform, to optimize the customer journey of the mobile consumer with Vocalcom contact center software.



Vocalcom Mobile is a complete self-service mobile customer engagement platform, integrated with the Vocalcom contact center software. It includes mobile app management with deep contact center integration, targeting, analytics, instant campaign scripting and more. Vocalcom now offers an end-to-end omni-channel customer experience platform, bridging the gap between the mobile consumer and the contact center agent.



With the number of general mobile devices and tablets having already surpassed the number of laptop and PC users, providing customers with mobile access into sales, service and support will be an essential part of doing business. Mobile device applications are profoundly affecting the way customers want to interact with businesses. Coupling mobile devices with sophisticated mobile apps and next-generation networks creates a rich array of contextual data, giving businesses unique opportunities to simultaneously streamline contact center processes and dramatically enhance the customer experience. The good news is that early adopters who embrace this powerful new channel will have a compelling competitive advantage that differentiates their brand in the market.



Customer Experience is the new differentiator for enterprises, brands and retailers. Highly successful companies listen to their customer and provide a personalized mobile customer experience. The Customer is King (again). And today’s Customer has changed: always connected, a smartphone in one hand, a briefcase or coffee in the other. Calling, texting, posting, sharing, reading. And the number of always-connected consumers is growing or better - exploding.



The Contact Center of today has to understand the mobile consumer of today. At the same time, the Contact Center has to understand the needs of the marketer of today, a customer-centric marketer with an omni-channel approach. Only that way, companies will get a return of the consumer. That return can be loyalty, recognition, advocacy and more sales.



Vocalcom has well understood this message from the marketer and the consumer. The marketer needs to have the technology at his fingertips to instantly launch targeted and personalized marketing campaigns and to provide efficient intuitive customer service.



By empowering agents with rich contextual data provided by smartphone and mobile devices and actionable, real-time customer information, Vocalcom creates the opportunity to differentiate customer journeys and dramatically enhance sales effectiveness and customer experiences.



A customer needs assistance, so he brings up your mobile app, does as much as he can on his own, and then requests a callback. Your agent receives the request, along with the contextual data, and is able to reach back out to the customer, at the requested time, with quick resolution. Faster resolution, smarter service, better customer experience.



Vocalcom wants to manage the entire customer engagement journey says Anthony Dinis, CEO of Vocalcom. “Self-service features, the contact center, social and mobile have never been intimately connected. We change that today. Not only for customer service but also for marketing automation. We even wonder if we should make a difference. The Contact Center will become the Engagement Center. We will dramatically reduce handling times and improve the experience. Wherever the customer is – And by introducing WebRTC in the contact center world, Vocalcom enables video everywhere, on any device, from smartphones to tablets, laptops, and PCs, adding confort and trust to the whole experience. With the advent of the WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communications) standard, lightweight voice and video services are now implemented directly into browsers that support HTML5. This eliminates the need for additional software or plug-ins installed by the customer.



TapCrowd is really excited about this development says Niko Nelissen, CEO of TapCrowd. Mobile is a huge part of everyday life, more and more companies use mobile apps to stay engaged with customers. Now the apps become the omni-channel link to the consumer. Personal, relevant, context-aware and direct.



“The magic that makes it all happen is big data.”, explains Niko Nelissen. In order to really understand your customers, you need to capture their behavior, their context, their activities and turn that into real-time actionable insights for the contact center.



For example: imagine you want to buy a new car. With Vocalcom Mobile, car brands can publish interactive mobile apps to promote their brand. The app will automatically learn the interest of the user and invite him for a test drive at the right place and time, e.g. when the user is close to a dealer. At any point in time, the user can use the app to chat and ask technical questions. Or he can press a single button to talk to a specialist. No IVR, no hassle, only great customer experience.



After buying the car, the app serves as a personal assistant. E.g. when the user has a car accident, he can use the app to take a picture and instantly send it to the contact center. The agent automatically receives the location of the user and distance to the closest service center. She can immediately call back with an accurate waiting time for the tow truck to arrive.



Visit us at www.vocalcom.com/en/mobile-customer-service



About Vocalcom

Vocalcom is a leading provider of customer contact center software solutions, bringing the power of exciting new mobile engagement capabilities to thousands of customers worldwide. With over 3,500 customers in 47 countries, Vocalcom orchestrates more than 10 billion customer interactions every year. Vocalcom Mobile Engagement solutions create a distinct competitive advantage by powering optimal mobile customer experiences, with unmatched speed, simplicity and manageability.



For more information visit www.vocalcom.com or call +1 888 622 5266