Vocalcom Launches Next-Generation Contact Center Software for an Always-on Customer World

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Vocalcom introduced its next-generation of contact center software solutions to meet the real-time demands of a rapidly evolving customer service environment. The new solutions – which include innovations in mobile and social engagement, and rich customer interaction to create meaningful, real time customer connections and power optimal customer experiences – can help businesses more effectively manage customer experiences in an always-on world. These advancements drive improvements in customer satisfaction, agent productivity, and cost-savings throughout contact center operations. The new release of Vocalcom contact center software allows you to deliver revolutionary customer service from anywhere, anytime, on any device.



Vocalcom contact center software has superior capabilities delivered with simplicity to power optimal customer experiences, faster and more efficient customer service, with limited IT support. An all-in-one contact center software that allows you to call, email, chat, tweet, text, post from one place. It comes with best-in-class routing, visual IVR, powerful dialer and much more. In contrast to conventional contact center software, you are freed from the ongoing expense and headaches of running and maintaining IT infrastructure for contact center software.



Faster customer service. Happier customers. Contact center software designed to engage with your customer across every channel, over any device and touchpoints—and by so doing, provide smarter, & more effective multi-channel customer service while reducing operational costs through efficiency gains. No other contact center software provides this kind of easy, efficient access to a complete customer view, and rich-communications.



Vocalcom offers its all-in-one contact center software solutions through either CPE or Cloud-based deployment. Hermes EC3 is a completely cloud-based contact center software solution for modern customer service, designed from the ground up to maximize productivity and efficiency. The agent console is an intuitive interface that will let agents respond to all support channels, from phone to social media, from one place, allowing agents to work from anywhere on a worldwide unified platform that supports any communication channel. By delivering a web-based contact center software application that requires less computing power at both the desktop and the server level, this means the solution is deployable in days rather than months, and requires significantly less effort to manage and configure on an ongoing basis.



Vocalcom has developed universal queuing functionality to address the multichannel customer experience, focusing on the potential for agents to act as one group even though they may be spread across multiple locations and using different technology. Previously, companies looking to add email and web chat capabilities to their contact center were forced to seek out an additional vendor or deploy additional software and hardware.



Vocalcom's All-In-One contact center software is built around a universal queue, with skill-based routing of voice, email, social media and chat interactions. Agents can be assigned multiple interaction skills with several proficiency levels for each skill. With a strong background in outbound automation as well as inbound interaction handling, Vocalcom supports inbound customer service and support, outbound sales and marketing, and automated blended operations to maximize employee productivity and deliver a superior customer experience.



The solution’s functionality includes:

Blended Multimedia – Vocalcom enables businesses to be more accessible to their customers through voice, email, SMS and web-chat, while allowing the contact center to define which type of enquiry, over which media is routed to which agent. As a unified solution, Vocalcom contact center software allows consistency of service regardless of the media they choose to use. The video chat solution is reported to improve sales conversions by 25%, with 35% increase in order values.



Automated Outbound – Improved outbound productivity with fully compliant functionality allowing delivery of the most appropriate automation to suit each activity, including preview, progressive, predictive and broadcast.



IVR – Vocalcom’s visual IVR and ACD are based on the same platform, supporting speech recognition and text-to-speech in multiple languages. It is designed to be easily customizable, with the Vocalcom Studio design tool being available to make changes quickly.



Unified Agent Desktop – The solution allows agents to resolve more interactions first time while also reducing call duration. The agent interface is a customizable, unified desktop application, presented within a browser, reducing the number of disparate systems agents access while intuitively presenting them with all the information they need to proactively serve the customer.



Management Control – Monitor key performance indicators in real-time, define and run historical reports, listen and intrude on agent interactions and manage remote agents from any device, anywhere, through secure web-based access.



Interaction Recording - Voice and screen recording can be recorded based on specific needs; by campaign, by final disposition or selectively, and done so in a fully PCI-compliant manner. Supervisors are able to retrieve and replay, or monitor in real-time, any type of interaction providing a full and holistic solution for both compliance and agent quality management.



Additionally, Vocalcom’s contact center software solution supports non-traditional customer experiences and channels through social media, knowledge management, Mobility and Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC), as well as screen-sharing without proprietary software plug-ins. Vocalcom’s knowledge management solutions are reported to increase agent productivity by up to 40%, first-contact resolution by 37%, cutting call times by 20%.



Vocalcom provides a single, scalable, comprehensive, end-to-end contact center software application, and the specific modular functionality of which can be switched on when required. It is a pure software application with a HMP architecture, leveraging SIP, which means it can be integrated into an existing PBX platform or provided as a turn-key solution including telephony platform, being a web-based, multi-tenanted and multilingual application which eliminates the need to manage hardware and software maintenance.



The company provides its contact center application with ready-made connectors to all of the leading telephony and CRM solutions, with an open API to enable Vocalcom to build a connector for any other specific requirements.



Customers include BNP Paribas, Jet2, Uswitch, Gaz Metro Plus, Renault, McDonald’s, Orange, Teleperformance, SITEL and Flow Energy.



About Vocalcom

Vocalcom is a leading provider of customer contact center software solutions, bringing the power of exciting new capabilities to thousands of customers worldwide. With over 3,500 customers in 41 countries, Vocalcom orchestrates more than 10 billion customer interactions every year across thousands of contact centers worldwide. Vocalcom helps enterprises power optimal customer experiences that radically improve sales effectiveness and customer loyalty-Across every channel, and over any devices. We are changing the game, powering optimal customer experiences with unmatched speed, simplicity and manageability.



