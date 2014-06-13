Raanana, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2014 --VocalReferences, the product that makes capturing, displaying and sharing video, audio and text testimonials easy and powerful, has announced that the Android version of its popular iOS mobile app is now available in the Google Play Store.



“Our Android app takes our product to a new level. One of the features we’re most excited about is the ability to seamlessly upload videos to both YouTube and Vimeo, with the same simple touch of a button” says VocalReferences co-founder, David Wenner. “This gives our users a lot more bang for their buck in SEO value. This option is not available anywhere else in the market. VocalReferences is platform independent to take advantage of all the benefits that each platform provides. We strive to be a practical tool for all businesses.”



The early reviews for the Android version are very good. “I especially like the easy to use interface. It is very user friendly. In my business a recommendation from a previous guest is priceless and this product makes it very easy to capitalize on that asset” says Sharon Shapira, owner of Sharonplaces Vacation Homes in Jerusalem, Israel a boutique B&B.



“We are very excited about the potential the Android version unleashes for our company. By the end of 2014 it is expected that Android will be available on over 1 billion devices worldwide. We expect to see our app in use by a good percentage of these users.” adds David Barth, co-founder of VocalReferences.



Here's how the product is described in Google Play:

VocalReferences is the easiest way to collect, display and share customer testimonials. From your mobile device, you can capture video, audio or text testimonials and upload them to Youtube and/or Vimeo with the click of a button. You can display your testimonials from within your website via our simple to use display widgets or in your Facebook page with the VocalReferences Facebook app. Share your testimonials with all the popular social media sites. Email and SMS your testimonials wherever you are.



About VocalReferences

VocalReferences is the brainchild of its two co-founders David Barth and David Wenner. Both have extensive experience providing local SEO and online marketing services to the SMB market. The product is also available today in the Wix App Market under the banner name: 'Testimonial Builder'.



Media Relations Contact

David Barth

david.barth@vocalreferences.com

855-477-3810 x102

http://www.vocalreferences.com