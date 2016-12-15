Vocalstar Is an All New iOS Audition App That Will Get New Artists Discovered

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2016 --Vocalstar, the all new platform app that is promising to revolutionize the music industry by allowing emerging new artists to be discovered, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Vocalstar is an iOS application for new, up and coming, or aspiring artists to easily get noticed. Artists can get creative and show off their talent by posting to their profile for other users to judge, comment on, share with friends on Facebook, and Twitter. Artists are able to compete with others from around the world, as they rise to the top and become the worlds favorite Vocalstar.



"Do you ever wonder how a new artist can go from creating music in their room to a week later being on the big screen? Or how about artists like Justin Bieber or Rihanna they were able to be listened to by one person that took their careers to the top?," asks founder and application designer Cory. "The one thing all these artists have in common is they had a platform to distribute, create, and share."



The Vocalstar App is loaded with features that promise it to make it the go-to platform for discovering new talent. Users can search for other artists, judge and comment on other's auditions, upload their own auditions and create personalized introductions on their profiles. The app makes it incredibly easy to be able to share with friends on Facebook and Twitter as well as keep track and monitor favorite Vocalstars and monitor the total amount of stars they've personally received from other users.



"While designing Vocalstar we wanted to create a social platform that would change the way we discover new artists, and make it easier for artists to showcase their talent," adds Cory. "Vocalstar is bound to become the #1 App for bringing music industry producers or executives and talented musicians together, creating a unique platform for users to discover new stars and encourage artists to follow their dreams."



The Vocalstar App is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: kck.st/2hx9X6x



About Vocalstar

Vocalstar is app for new, up and coming, or aspiring artists to easily get noticed. Be creative, express your art and unique sound by posting audition videos to your profile for other users to judge, comment on, share with friends on Facebook, and Twitter. Compete with other artists around the world, as you rise to the top and become the worlds favorite Vocalstar.



For more information on Vocalstar please visit www.vocalstar.ca or follow @vocalstarapp on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.