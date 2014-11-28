Vodacom4u Supports Rage 2014

Durban, KZN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2014 --As a rite of passage, the youth of South Africa end their final matric year with an epic, non-stop party. The annual rage festival, now in its tenth year, is the hottest youth event in the country.



Ten days of constant partying to the best of international and local musical talent along with the sickest production a waits at rage 2014.Every night 4U Fans get to check out South Africa's hottest clubs, arena's and outdoor event venues with the hottest artists. The Rage Festival venues are often completely overhauled to ensure they have the very best sound, lighting and AV technology.



When you finally manage to tear yourself from your hotel sheets the next morning, it starts all over again. The beaches are packed and loaded with a two week long entertainment lineup from prize activations and chill zones to volleyball, beach soccer and much much more. DJs on the beach ensure the scene is just right.



You cannot imagine what is in store for you during your 10 days of freedom.

Last Year @ Rage:

- Over 20, 000 Ragers

- 7 International Djs

- 70 Local Acts

- A purpose built 10, 000 m2 mega venue as well as 6 top clubs in Ballito, Umhlanga and Durban.



This Year Rage Is Taking It To A Whole New Level 4u! #Breakfree2014 From The Rules And Experience Two Weeks Of Freedom #Rage4ulive!



What to expect at Rage This Year….



- 17 international DJ's along with SA's hottest DJ's and many more...

- Beaches: G&G Productions takes over the beaches all day every day delivering you the hottest days under the sun

- South Africa's hottest night clubs are all waiting to welcome you at Crush Nightclub Ballito and many more!



You have to come and experience it!



For The Latest Rage News: www.facebook.com/vodacom4u, our website www.vodacom4u.co.za/ and www.ragefestival.co.za/event-programme/