Audio4fun Launches New Version of Voice Changer Software Diamond

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Audio4fun announced today the release of AV Voice Changer Software Diamond (VCSD) 8.0. The program offers a full range of audio editing features designed to alter the human voice by modulating, manipulating and reproducing a wide range of vocal qualities, in audio and video files, or streams.



A new, intelligent interface, based on a Smartphone-style display, and supporting touch-screen technology, makes everything easier, all on one work screen. The easy-access Quality Controls include: Sound Quality module to limit the permissible value of the processed signal amplitude and reduce all the background noises for the clearest output; Voice Equalizer module to set a wide variety of voice color regardless of the source signal; Vowel Enhancer to change an amount of harmonics to fix out-of-tune notes or change key of singing voice without affecting timbre and pitch;and the full, 10-slider Equalizer to control the strength of the sound quality with a host of presets for easy and instant selection.In addition, the newly designedTimbre and Pitch Graphics Displayfeatures a parabolic graph showing,at each intersecting point, a precise timbre and pitch level setting. This new combination of speed and efficiency will improve any user's creative morphing processes.



Voice Changer Software Diamond uses “nickvoice” files, which are precise settings that can be instantly applied to any editable audio stream, in real time. The program comes pre-loaded with many "nickvoices" providing a wide variety of specific voices and voice-types. Users can switch “nickvoices” with a few clicks and hear the results instantly, and they can create and save their own settings from any session.Audio4fun’s online store has added many new, free “nickvoices” to go with the release and offers a growing library of files.One of the most powerful features of the program is its ability to make adjustments in real time to any editable audio stream, even in online chat or in multi-player games.More details are available at http://www.audio4fun.com/voice-over.htm



Audio4fun stated that they will continue to develop the program to meet both new technological developments and the expectations of the user base, adding that version 8 is largely based on user feedback. "We appreciate all feedback from users and we do our best to see that users enjoy our products and that we continue to bring a creative and inspiring program to the community," said Chris Redfield, Head of Quality Administration, "And we hope this new release presents a new, exciting visual experience for our users, as well as more program control than ever before.”



More information can be found at http://www.audio4fun.com/voice-changer-tour.htm