Voice, Video and Data Solutions Provider, Interact Open Essex Office

Established in 2008, Interact has rapidly expanded to offer a comprehensive portfolio voice, video and data communication solutions to business customers. The company has demonstration facilities located at their City of London offices. Interact are experts in the installation of specialist video conferencing rooms and can arrange trials for most of the products that they sell.



The company are now in their 6th year of business and are pleased to be able to partner with many leading industry brands. Interacts partners include major players in the voice, video and data industry such as: Swyx, Microsoft, Aver and Polycom.



To further the company's ambition growth plans Interact have opened a new essex office, the new office is located in Shenfield, Essex, around 30 miles from their London head office which is still located at 27-28 Clements Lane, London EC4N 7AE.



About Interact

Interact now has locations in London, Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh and Essex. They have not yet disclosed their full plans for their new Essex office which can be contacted by phone on 01277 283320, the company believe it will help them better serve their existing client base and win new business. The full Essex office address and interactive map can be found here.



Interact contribute their success and continued expansion to good customer service ethic and central location. The company's head office is still based in EC4 and can be contacted via phone on 0207 7807010, 0845 8733110 or via the company's website, www.interact-technology.com